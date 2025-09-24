Phenix Label receives bronze medal from EcoVadis

Phenix Label has announced that it has received a bronze medal from EcoVadis. The prime labels and flexible packaging leader placed in the top 35% among sustainable businesses worldwide.

Phenix Label partners with EcoVadis-rated brands to develop lower-impact labels and smart packaging, supporting supplier scorecards. The company’s sustainability program features 99% landfill-free operations at its facility in Olathe. More than 18 tons of production waste is converted into alternative solid fuel every week, for a nearby cement kiln, annually eliminating over 1,000 truckloads of coal.

Streamlining supplier assessments, the company launched its Landfill-free Labels partnership program. As a result, EcoVadis-certified brands can reduce waste and document improvements. The program aligns with EcoVadis’ environmental and sustainable procurement metrics, allowing clients to standardise material selection, diversion pathways, and supporting documentation to minimise supply chain risk.

“Many of our customers run EcoVadis programs. They rely on Phenix Label as a trusted supplier with documented landfill-free practices, offering smart-label innovation that can improve packaging sustainability without compromising line speed,” said Hans Peter, CEO of Phenix Label. “Sustainability is woven into every part of our process at Phenix Label. The Bronze rating from EcoVadis validates our commitment to make a lasting impact on the planet by reducing carbon footprint.”