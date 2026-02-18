PiovanGroup acquires Mix&Co and BHT

PiovanGroup is set to acquire Mix&Co (operating under the Mix, Comav, and Eurosis brands) and BHT. Both companies are industrial operators manufacturing machinery and components for processing plants, based between Modena and Ferrara in Italy.

The acquisitions are set to strengthen the Group’s Technical Polymers and Food & Powders divisions, with both companies bringing deep expertise that will support PiovanGroup’s position as a global reference technology provider. The two acquisitions will provide the Group’s customers with a wider technology portfolio, featuring dosers, mixers, special valves, filters, and other key components used in process engineering and plant systems.

“We are excited about these transactions, which are part of our strategy to expand the technologies offered within our systems and to grow into new segments of the food sector,” said Filippo Zuppichin, CEO of PiovanGroup. “Combining the technological know-how of the acquired companies with PiovanGroup’s global sales network will allow these companies to accelerate their international expansion.”

The current management teams of both companies will continue to lead their respective companies in this next stage of development.