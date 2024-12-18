Pittsfield Plastics Engineering (PPE) invests in large-part injection moulding

Pittsfield Plastics Engineering, LLC (PPE) has announced a $1 million-plus investment at its Pittsfield, Mass. headquarters to expand its capabilities in large-part injection moulding.

The company has made multiple investments recently in large-tonnage injection machinery, robotics, and other auxiliary equipment which will enable PPE to meet the needs of its newest customer, a provider and manufacturer of products and services for the residential and commercial sanitary waste industry.

The new investment comes on the heels of the company’s multi-million-dollar expansion last September at its Pittsfield headquarters in response to growing demand for its custom and captive molded products. The current investment in large-part injection moulding is an important part of PPE’s growth strategy which has resulted in a steady increase in business volume over the last several years.

“We’re thrilled with the opportunity to supply key large parts for this leading supplier of septic tank systems,” said Bruce Dixon, CEO/CFO for PPE. “Our investment also opens the door to new opportunities in large-part moulding with other existing and prospective customers in the industrial, electrical, and construction markets.”

PPE has ramped up its capabilities in large-part moulding with the purchase of a 1600-ton injection moulding machine from Absolute Haitian Corp. The Jupiter 14000 Series unit offers a shot size capability of up to 22 lb. The machine - which will be the largest in PPE’s injection moulding machine stable - will manufacture a 14-lb shroud for a septic grinder pump. The HDPE part is two-ft. in diameter and approximately 10-in. tall. The new machine is expected to be installed by February 2025.

PPE will also produce previous off-the-shelf components such as lids, covers, adapter units, and electrical shrouds on its existing small to medium-size injection molding machines.

Among other significant facility improvements are a new 10-ton overhead crane from Konecranes of Springfield, Ohio, to handle large moulds. The new crane, which supplements existing five-ton cranes, now offers the capability to lift and position large-tonnage molds for efficient and safe operations.

PPE has also enhanced its automation systems with the purchase of a three-axis robot from Sepro. The company plans to build an automated work cell incorporating end-of-arm tooling and a Keyence vision system which will perform insert molding, de-gating, and quality inspection.

To meet growing demand in large-part molding and its other captive product lines, PPE foresees workforce levels increasing by up to 10% in the next year in technical, supervisory, and administrative roles. The company has also hired a sales development group, Philadelphia-based Jim Rohn Process, as a sales and marketing arm helping to drive new business development in key market areas.