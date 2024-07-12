PL Machinery announces partnership with LOMA Systems

Key Highlights:

PL Machinery, a supplier and service provider of ancillary equipment for the plastics processing industry, announced a new partnership agreement with LOMA Systems. This strategic collaboration positions PL Machinery as the exclusive UK distributor for LOMA Systems' high-quality metal detection and product inspection systems.

Founded in 2006 by industry veterans Dave Sams and Neal Northwood, PL Machinery has built a reputation for excellence in servicing and maintaining the equipment they supply. This new partnership with LOMA Systems aligns with their ongoing commitment to providing top-tier solutions to their customers.

LOMA Systems is renowned for manufacturing reliable and innovative metal detectors, checkweighers, and X-ray inspection equipment, making them an ideal partner for PL Machinery. The manufacturer was established in 1969, and its products are now available in over 100 countries. LOMA is dedicated to innovation, and understand the importance of product safety and quality, whilst simultaneously delivering the ultimate efficiency.

In addition to this new partnership, PL Machinery also announced a refreshed and expanded collaboration with ST Machinery. Known for their conveyor systems, ST Machinery has been a long-standing partner of PL Machinery. This enhanced agreement will see PL Machinery supplying an even wider array of ST Machinery’s products, further strengthening their comprehensive product portfolio.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with LOMA Systems and expanding our relationship with ST Machinery,” said Neal Northwood, co-founder of PL Machinery. “These collaborations will enable us to offer an even broader range of high-quality products to our customers, ensuring they have access to the best equipment available for their needs.”

PL Machinery continues to be dedicated to supporting the plastics processing industry with exceptional service and a comprehensive range of ancillary equipment from brands such as Main Tech, Conair, Adler, and Boe-Therm.