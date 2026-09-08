Plastic Energy Founder Carlos Monreal returns as CEO

Plastic Energy has announced that its Founder, Carlos Monreal, has returned as its new Chief Executive Officer. The company’s proprietary TAC technology will remain at the core of the business, with operations and development continuing across Europe and at its research labs at Loughborough University in the UK.

× Expand Plastic Energy Plastic Energy’s chemical recycling plant in Seville, Spain

Proven at industrial scale for over 10 years, the advanced recycling technology has processed over 40,000 tonnes of hard-to-recycle plastics to date. The wider chemical recycling sector faces investment challenges due to volatile virgin polymer economics and regulatory uncertainty. However, Plastic Energy believes this is a decisive moment for the industry where core technology has matured, industrial capacity has been proven, and market demand is growing. Policymakers, especially in Europe, must match the commitment made by the private sector by providing clear, stable and investment-friendly regulations.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter for Plastic Energy, with our focus being on operational excellence, disciplined growth, profitability and delivering long-term value to customers, partners and shareholders. Returning as CEO of the company I founded is both a personal commitment and a vote of confidence in what we have built. The demand for a solution to the issue of hard-to-recycle plastics is greater now than ever. Since 2016, as an industry leader, Plastic Energy has demonstrated that TAC technology is capable of effectively managing this waste stream at scale,” said Carlos Monreal, Chief Executive Officer at Plastic Energy. “We will continue advancing our technology, increasing the efficiency of our existing industrial operations, expanding strategic partnerships and accelerating the deployment of chemical recycling globally. Regulation must now keep pace with the commitment made by the private sector, creating a favourable environment for those seeking to scale circular solutions and support circular ambitions such as those laid out in the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).”