Plastic Ingenuity receives Silver Medal from EcoVadis

Plastic Ingenuity has announced that it has received a Silver Medal from sustainable ratings provider, EcoVadis. The custom thermoformers specialist now features in the top 15% of companies assessed by EcoVadis, an improvement from 2023 when it placed in the top 35%, having been awarded a Bronze Medal. EcoVadis’ awards acknowledge companies with strong management systems evidenced in their policies, actions, and results.

× Expand Plastic Ingenuity Plastic Ingenuity receives EcoVadis Silver Award.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team members and our leadership’s unwavering commitment to becoming a market leader in sustainability,” said Zach Muscato, Corporate Sustainability Manager at Plastic Ingenuity. “The vision of our Founder, Joe Kuehn, to ‘be ever mindful of our natural environment’ has put us 50 years ahead of the curve.”

The company will utilise the EcoVadis system to monitor and make improvements to its corporate social responsibility practices while also promoting sustainability and transparency in its business operations. Plastic Ingenuity is looking forward to making further improvements in the future.