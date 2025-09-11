The Plastic is Fantastic Association is set to premiere at K 2025

The Plastic is Fantastic Association will premiere at K 2025. The global movement is dedicated to “reshaping how the world sees plastic,” and helping the public see that plastics aren't the problem and instead could be part of the solution.

× Expand Plastic is Fantastic Association Plastic is Fantastic Association to premiere at K 2025

Initiated by the ALPLA Group, the Plastic is Fantastic Association hopes to challenge clichés, dismantle myths, and share the true potential of plastics. The Association will focus on pure facts, with the aim of addressing future-facing questions on a variety of subjects, ranging from next-generation materials to waste management and sustainability.

The Plastic is Fantastic Association created the slogan “Powerful Material. Powerful Voice.” Embodying said slogan, the Association brings together international experts and producers who are working together to highlight the benefits, perspectives, and solutions that plastics can offer.

Dominic Fiel, Chairman and Executive Director of the Plastic is Fantastic Association, will be on hand to welcome guests to its stand at K, including:

Philipp Lehner, CEO of the ALPLA Group.

Joseph Tayefeh, Secretary General of Plastalliance, will be signing 100 free copies of his book “Plastic Bashing, Fake News” on October 9 at 13:00.

Attendees can also meet the Association’s mascot, Captain Plasto.

Additionally, K 2025 marks the launch of a global communications campaign with the aim of spotlighting the positive aspects of plastic. The campaign will be highlighting plastic as a safe, lightweight, hygienic, recyclable, and sustainable option.

If you are attending K 2025 (8-15 October), the Association will be introducing itself to the public at Booth N05/North entrance.