Plasticade acquires Mr. Chain to expand within the safety market

Plasticade, a portfolio company of Radial Equity Partners, has acquired Mr. Chain. The move aligns with the company’s goal of providing a comprehensive product portfolio for its customers in the safety market.

× Expand Plasticade Plasticade acquires Mr. Chain to grow within the safety market

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Chain to the Plasticade family,” said David Foy, President of Plasticade. “The Russo family built an outstanding business with an unwavering commitment to customer service. Mr. Chain’s strong brand, innovative products, and customer-centric culture align perfectly with Plasticade.”

Ryan Schultz, President of Mr. Chain, added, “This is a tremendous milestone for Mr. Chain. Joining forces with Plasticade will enable us to expand our product offerings and deliver even greater value to our customers while continuing to provide the quality and service that has differentiated Mr. Chain for decades.”

About Mr. Chain

The Russo family founded Mr. Chain in 1960. Since then, the company has become a leading manufacturer of crowd control, safety, and barrier solutions. Mr. Chain offers a wide variety of solutions, including: