Plastics Europe has appointed Rob Ingram, CEO of INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe, as its new President. The Pan-European trade association that represents plastics manufacturers has chosen Ingram to succeed Benny Mermans, the Vice President of Sustainability at Chevron Phillips Chemical. Ingram will aim to accelerate efforts to boost circularity and strengthen competitiveness in Europe’s plastics industry.

× Expand Plastics Europe Plastics Europe announces its new President.

Ingram has spent over three decades in the chemicals and plastics sector, having held senior commercial and executive positions across complex, multinational operations. This was before he started to serve as CEO of INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe in 2018.

Following the announcement, Virginia Janssens, Managing Director of Plastics Europe, expressed her gratitude for Mermans’ contribution as well as her confidence in Ingram’s leadership. Ingram will focus on progressing The Plastics Transition – Plastics Europe’s roadmap to make 65% of plastics in Europe circular and climate-neutral by 2050.

“Benny has been a driving force for our industry over an impressive career spanning more than 30 years, and we are deeply grateful for his leadership and commitment. At the same time, I am confident that Rob will build on the strong foundation of his predecessors,” said Janssens. “It is particularly fitting that Rob assumes the presidency at a time when achieving our ambitious transition goals is becoming more challenging. As Chair of our Transition Roadmap Committee, Rob worked tirelessly with a wide range of stakeholders to turn a bold vision into a credible and realistic pathway for our industry. I am certain he will bring the same drive, determination and collaborative spirit to his role as President.”

Ingram added, “I am honoured to take on this role at a pivotal moment for our industry. Two years ago, we set out a clear vision for a sustainable plastics system in Europe. Since then, the landscape has shifted dramatically, with unprecedented pressure on our competitiveness. Yet our ambition remains unchanged. We have the vision, expertise, innovation, and capability to deliver a circular plastics system—but success will require action across the entire value chain, with urgent policy measures needed to safeguard this strategically vital industry for Europe and to help our industry back on track for Europe’s much-needed circularity. I look forward to working with policymakers, industry partners and all stakeholders to build our joint vision.”