Plastics Industry Association appoints Clint Thompson to Executive Board of Directors

Nexus Circular has announced that Clint Thompson has been appointed to the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) Executive Board of Directors. Thompson brings extensive leadership experience and expertise that will aid PLASTICS’ mission of accelerating sustainability and innovation within the plastics industry.

“I'm honoured to join the PLASTICS Executive Board of Directors,” said Thompson. “The plastics industry is at a pivotal moment, and I look forward to working with fellow board members to advance policies that strengthen the plastics industry and lead solutions on sustainability, circularity, and economic growth.”

Boasting over 35 years of experience in the environmental and sustainability industries, Thompson is clearly committed to protecting the environment whilst also growing the plastic industry. He has managed development projects in the recycling, waste management, biofuels, and cleantech sectors. Thompson also holds a degree in environmental studies from the University of Alabama. In his role as Chief Commercial Officer at Nexus Circular, Thompson oversees: