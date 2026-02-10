The Plastics Industry Association's CEO Matt Seaholm is appointed to CMA’s Board of Advisers

The Plastics Industry Association's (PLASTICS) President and CEO Matt Seaholm has been appointed to the Board of Advisers of the Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA). The CMA is a leadership body convened by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) that works to strengthen collaboration across the US manufacturing sector.

× Expand The Plastics Industry Association The Plastics Industry Association's CEO Matt Seaholm appointed to CMA’s Board of Advisers

“The CMA is critical to aligning manufacturing leaders around practical, pro-growth policy,” said Seaholm. “I’m honoured to serve alongside this distinguished group as we work together to strengthen American manufacturing and ensure the voices of plastics manufacturers are represented at the highest levels of industry collaboration.”

The CMA brings together leaders from over 200 industry-specific manufacturing associations to expand manufacturing jobs, accelerate investment, and enhance the country’s global competitiveness.

The CMA leadership team also includes: