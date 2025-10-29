The Plastics Industry Association teams up with the Society of Plastics Engineers

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has announced its unification with the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE). The duo is teaming up to form a unified organisation that represents the entire plastics supply chain. Both Board of Directors accepted the recommendation of a task group set to explore a potential merger. The group’s findings were presented to each Board under the banner “Better Together,” outlining how the industry and each organisations’ members would benefit from a merger.

“This is a historic day for the plastics industry,” said Matt Seaholm, President & CEO of PLASTICS. “PLASTICS is leading the industry in many ways—sustainability, market insights, advocacy, and of course, NPE. SPE has built an incredible legacy of technical education, scientific research, and professional development. By bringing our organisations together, we’re creating a stronger, more connected platform to serve our members and advance the industry.”

Patrick Farrey, CEO of SPE, added, “SPE is excited to be joining forces with PLASTICS. For SPE members, this is about opportunity. Our technical expertise and professional development programs will now reach more people, supported by the resources and global platform that PLASTICS brings. This combination ensures we continue to serve plastics professionals while advancing the entire industry.”

The merger is expected to be finalised by the end of the year. At this time, SPE will become a division of PLASTICS, with full operational integrations expected to begin on the 1st of January 2026.

Under the terms of the agreement:

SPE becomes a division of PLASTICS, governed by an Executive Committee modelled after SPE’s current leadership structure.

SPE members retain their membership status, benefits, and identity within the new division.

Farrey will join PLASTICS as Executive Vice President of SPE and Chief Integration Officer.

“This is a transformational moment,” said Jamie Clark, Chairman of the PLASTICS Board of Directors. “By aligning our complementary strengths, we’re building a powerful engine for workforce development, advocacy, and global engagement. This is going to be a great thing for the members of both organisations.”

“SPE has always been about people—educating, connecting, and empowering them,” concluded Scott Eastman, PhD, Chairman of the SPE Board of Directors. “The SPE Board believes this merger will amplify our mission and position us to elevate the reputation of plastics professionals worldwide.”