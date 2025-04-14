Plastics Industry Awards 2025 entries are now open

Entries for the Plastics Industry Awards 2025 are now open. The Awards will also feature two new categories this year, ‘Polyurethane Innovation’ and ‘Sustainable Extrusion Technology’. Plastics Industry Awards are open to companies and individuals located in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, with award winners set to be announced at a black-tie gala awards ceremony at InterContinental London Park Lane on the 21st of November 2025.

“As the Plastics Industry Awards enter their 24th year, we continue to celebrate innovation, excellence, and sustainability within our industry. This year's awards reflect dynamic advancements and diverse contributions from across the UK and Ireland’s polymer sector,” said Matt Barber, Global Events Director at Crain Communications. “Our thanks go to our Platinum sponsors Engel UK and Distrupol and Gold sponsors Hasco, Meusburger, Interplas and PlastikCity for their generous support for the plastics industry’s highly coveted, respected and looked forward to awards.”

The Apprentice or Trainee of the Year award carries a prize of £500, which is donated by the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA). Other key awards include the Unsung Hero award and the distinguished Plastics Industry Ambassador.

The Plastics Industry Awards are supported by the BPF (British Plastics Federation), the GTMA (toolmakers’ trade association), PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association) and Sustainable Plastics and Urethanes Technology International magazines and websites.

Two new awards

The Polyurethane Innovation Award focuses on the development of sustainable, high-performance materials and solutions. Said solutions will utilise renewable resources with improved recyclability, with the overall aim of reducing the environmental impact of the material.

Meanwhile, the Sustainable Extrusion Technology Award allows companies to showcase their creative technological capabilities or innovative applications as well as their commitment to sustainability, demonstrating the potential of plastics extrusion technology.

The Plastics Industry Awards 2025 categories: