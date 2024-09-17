Plastics Industry Awards announce 2024 finalists

Key Highlights:

The winners of this year’s Plastics Industry Awards will be announced at a black tie gala awards ceremony at the five-star InterContinental London Park Lane on 22 November.

Five new categories including, Sustainable Product Design, Recycler of the Year, Recycling Machinery Innovation, Supplier Partnership - Injection Moulding and Supplier Partnership – Auxiliary, have attracted new company names.

Engel UK and Distrupol are Platinum sponsors of this year’s Plastics Industry Awards and Gold sponsors are Arburg Limited, Hasco, Meusburger, PlastikCity and Interplas.

A host of new names feature among the finalists who have been shortlisted for this year’s Plastics Industry Awards. The winners will be announced at a black tie gala awards ceremony with live entertainment at the five-star InterContinental London Park Lane on Friday 22 November.

The five new categories for 2024, Sustainable Product Design, Recycler of the Year, Recycling Machinery Innovation, Supplier Partnership - Injection Moulding and Supplier Partnership – Auxiliary, have together attracted many of the new companies shortlisted this year.

No less than eight nominations have been shortlisted for the Sustainable Product Design award, which covers both industrial and consumer products.

Recycler of the Year has four finalists: Berry Circular Polymers, IPL Global, MBA Polymers UK and EREMA Group. A further four finalists have won through in the new Recycling Machinery Innovation category: Buhler UK, Coveris, Greyparrot and Hydramotion.

“We are delighted to see so many new companies feature on the shortlist for this Plastics Industry Awards along with many others who have been finalists and winners in our previous 23-year history,” said Matt Barber, global events director at Crain Communications. “Congratulations to all our finalists and best wishes for success when the winners are announced in November.”

Five individuals have been shortlisted for the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year, which carries a prize of £500 donated by the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA). They are Adam Kelk of Plastek UK; Ben Roberts-Renouf of Berry Norwich, Josh Swift of Go Tools, Lily Atkinson of IPL Global and Michael Curry of Nolato Jaycare.

The three finalists nominated for the Unsung Hero award are Andrew Jones of Fisher Plastics, James Goddard, TH Plastics and Johnathon Hutchinson, Fairgrieve Compression Moulding. The prestigious Plastics Industry Ambassador Award winner will also be announced on the evening of Friday 22 November.

Ten organisations have been shortlisted in the Material Innovation Award this year, while three companies will fight it out for the prestigious Processor of the year trophy: MGS Technical Plastics, Plastek UK and Polystar Plastic.

Engel UK and Distrupol are Platinum sponsors of this year’s Plastics Industry Awards and Gold sponsors are Arburg Limited, Hasco, Meusburger, PlastikCity and Interplas. The awards also enjoy the support of industry associations including the BPF (British Plastics Federation), the GTMA (toolmakers’ trade association), the PMMDA, the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association) and the Sustainable Plastics magazine and website.

Tables for the gala dinner and awards ceremony are currently still available. Tickets include a champagne reception, four course dinner with wine, awards presentation and after-dinner entertainment featuring a charity casino sponsored by Arburg.

Full list of Plastics Industry Awards 2024 finalists

Apprentice or Trainee Award

Adam Kelk, Plastek UK

Ben Roberts-Renouf, Berry Norwich

Josh Swift, Go Tools

Lily Atkinson, IPL Global

Michael Curry, Nolato Jaycare

Best Business Initiative

Imperial Polythene Products

MGS Technical Plastics

PlastikCity

Polystar Plastics

Best Training & Development Programme

Bespak

Go Tools

MGS Technical Plastics

Plastek UK

Material Innovation Award

Amphico and UK Extrusion

Distrupol and G3ARED

Floreon Technology

Innovia Films

Polymer Compounders

Notpla and Plastek UK

Matrix Medical Materials

ReVentas

Great Central Plastics

Coveris

Processor Award

MGS Technical Plastics

Plastek UK

Polystar Plastics

Recycler of the Year (New for 2024)

Berry Circular Polymers

IPL Global

MBA Polymers UK

EREMA Group, Project Re:claim

Recycling Machinery Innovation (New for 2024)

Buhler UK

Coveris

Greyparrot

Hydramotion

Supplier Partnership – Auxiliary (New for 2024)

Great Central Plastics, Heriot Watt University

Plastech Solutions, Emballator Packaging

Summit Systems, Fisher Plastics

TH Plastics, Polypipe BHL

Supplier Partnership – Injection Moulding (New for 2024)

ARBURG, Hellermann Tyton Plymouth

Bole Machinery, IPL Rotherham

ENGEL UK, Loadhog

KraussMaffei, Matrix Medical Materials

STV Machinery, Burnetts Manufacturing

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, Nolato Jaycare

Wittmann Battenfeld UK, Polymermedics

Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker

Global Access Diagnostics, Adreco Plastics

Petford Tools, JLR

Ad-vance Engineering Lisburn, Plastics 2000

Sustainable Product Design (New for 2024)

AUTOBAG, Distrupol

Composite Cross Car Beam, JLR

Fries Holder - Reusable Plastics are the answer!, Matrix Plastics

Morph, Morph Bricks

Notpla Chip Fork, Plastek UK

Rayoface CPE/WPE, Innovia Films

ReZorce Circular Packaging, Zotefoams

Sustainable Lateral Flow Cassettes, Great Central Plastics

Unsung Hero Award

Andrew Jones, Fisher Plastics

James Goddard, TH Plastics

Johnathon Hutchinson, Fairgrieve Compression Moulding