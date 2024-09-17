Plastics Industry Awards announce 2024 finalists

Key Highlights:
- The winners of this year’s Plastics Industry Awards will be announced at a black tie gala awards ceremony at the five-star InterContinental London Park Lane on 22 November.
- Five new categories including, Sustainable Product Design, Recycler of the Year, Recycling Machinery Innovation, Supplier Partnership - Injection Moulding and Supplier Partnership – Auxiliary, have attracted new company names.
- Engel UK and Distrupol are Platinum sponsors of this year’s Plastics Industry Awards and Gold sponsors are Arburg Limited, Hasco, Meusburger, PlastikCity and Interplas.
Plastics Industry Awards
A host of new names feature among the finalists who have been shortlisted for this year’s Plastics Industry Awards. The winners will be announced at a black tie gala awards ceremony with live entertainment at the five-star InterContinental London Park Lane on Friday 22 November.
The five new categories for 2024, Sustainable Product Design, Recycler of the Year, Recycling Machinery Innovation, Supplier Partnership - Injection Moulding and Supplier Partnership – Auxiliary, have together attracted many of the new companies shortlisted this year.
No less than eight nominations have been shortlisted for the Sustainable Product Design award, which covers both industrial and consumer products.
Recycler of the Year has four finalists: Berry Circular Polymers, IPL Global, MBA Polymers UK and EREMA Group. A further four finalists have won through in the new Recycling Machinery Innovation category: Buhler UK, Coveris, Greyparrot and Hydramotion.
“We are delighted to see so many new companies feature on the shortlist for this Plastics Industry Awards along with many others who have been finalists and winners in our previous 23-year history,” said Matt Barber, global events director at Crain Communications. “Congratulations to all our finalists and best wishes for success when the winners are announced in November.”
Five individuals have been shortlisted for the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year, which carries a prize of £500 donated by the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA). They are Adam Kelk of Plastek UK; Ben Roberts-Renouf of Berry Norwich, Josh Swift of Go Tools, Lily Atkinson of IPL Global and Michael Curry of Nolato Jaycare.
The three finalists nominated for the Unsung Hero award are Andrew Jones of Fisher Plastics, James Goddard, TH Plastics and Johnathon Hutchinson, Fairgrieve Compression Moulding. The prestigious Plastics Industry Ambassador Award winner will also be announced on the evening of Friday 22 November.
Ten organisations have been shortlisted in the Material Innovation Award this year, while three companies will fight it out for the prestigious Processor of the year trophy: MGS Technical Plastics, Plastek UK and Polystar Plastic.
Engel UK and Distrupol are Platinum sponsors of this year’s Plastics Industry Awards and Gold sponsors are Arburg Limited, Hasco, Meusburger, PlastikCity and Interplas. The awards also enjoy the support of industry associations including the BPF (British Plastics Federation), the GTMA (toolmakers’ trade association), the PMMDA, the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association) and the Sustainable Plastics magazine and website.
Tables for the gala dinner and awards ceremony are currently still available. Tickets include a champagne reception, four course dinner with wine, awards presentation and after-dinner entertainment featuring a charity casino sponsored by Arburg.
Full list of Plastics Industry Awards 2024 finalists
Apprentice or Trainee Award
Adam Kelk, Plastek UK
Ben Roberts-Renouf, Berry Norwich
Josh Swift, Go Tools
Lily Atkinson, IPL Global
Michael Curry, Nolato Jaycare
Best Business Initiative
Imperial Polythene Products
MGS Technical Plastics
PlastikCity
Polystar Plastics
Best Training & Development Programme
Bespak
Go Tools
MGS Technical Plastics
Plastek UK
Material Innovation Award
Amphico and UK Extrusion
Distrupol and G3ARED
Floreon Technology
Innovia Films
Polymer Compounders
Notpla and Plastek UK
Matrix Medical Materials
ReVentas
Great Central Plastics
Coveris
Processor Award
MGS Technical Plastics
Plastek UK
Polystar Plastics
Recycler of the Year (New for 2024)
Berry Circular Polymers
IPL Global
MBA Polymers UK
EREMA Group, Project Re:claim
Recycling Machinery Innovation (New for 2024)
Buhler UK
Coveris
Greyparrot
Hydramotion
Supplier Partnership – Auxiliary (New for 2024)
Great Central Plastics, Heriot Watt University
Plastech Solutions, Emballator Packaging
Summit Systems, Fisher Plastics
TH Plastics, Polypipe BHL
Supplier Partnership – Injection Moulding (New for 2024)
ARBURG, Hellermann Tyton Plymouth
Bole Machinery, IPL Rotherham
ENGEL UK, Loadhog
KraussMaffei, Matrix Medical Materials
STV Machinery, Burnetts Manufacturing
Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, Nolato Jaycare
Wittmann Battenfeld UK, Polymermedics
Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker
Global Access Diagnostics, Adreco Plastics
Petford Tools, JLR
Ad-vance Engineering Lisburn, Plastics 2000
Sustainable Product Design (New for 2024)
AUTOBAG, Distrupol
Composite Cross Car Beam, JLR
Fries Holder - Reusable Plastics are the answer!, Matrix Plastics
Morph, Morph Bricks
Notpla Chip Fork, Plastek UK
Rayoface CPE/WPE, Innovia Films
ReZorce Circular Packaging, Zotefoams
Sustainable Lateral Flow Cassettes, Great Central Plastics
Unsung Hero Award
Andrew Jones, Fisher Plastics
James Goddard, TH Plastics
Johnathon Hutchinson, Fairgrieve Compression Moulding