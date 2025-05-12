Plastics Pipe Institute announces new head of hydrostatic stress board

The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) announced that Mike Casavant has joined the association as the new Chair of the Hydrostatic Stress Board (HSB), a technical-based group of voluntary industry experts.

Formed nearly 70 years ago, the HSB develops, writes and provides the policies and recommendations for minimum strength characteristics for plastic pipe used in North America in gas, municipal water, wastewater, sewer industrial water plus building and construction system projects. Listing of a product in the HSB program does not require PPI membership as the service is hosted and managed by PPI.

“Mike brings more than two decades of technical leadership and innovation to his new role with us,” stated David M. Fink, president PPI. “His background is in product and process optimisation, data acquisition systems, and PEX piping technology as well as direct involvement with the PPI HSB, serving on numerous committees and task groups. His knowledge, coupled with already being part of PPI for many years, will well serve our association and the industry.”

From 2019 to 2024, Casavant played a leadership role within PPI, serving as the chair of both the Technical Committee and the Technical Steering Committee.

“I see the HSB as playing a pivotal role in protecting consumers and manufacturers, which is more and more important as globalisation of pipe continues to increase,” Casavant stated. “We want to make sure that the end users, the specifying engineers, the municipalities - anyone using these products - know that there is an industry-wide, peer-reviewed standard to be met, and that they can feel comfortable that the products they are purchasing have gone through the rigorous process that the HSB provides.”

Casavant is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt, holds several patents and has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from the University of Alberta.