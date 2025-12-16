The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc celebrates its 75th anniversary

The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in 1950 as the Thermoplastic Pipe Division of the Society of the Plastics Industry (SPI), the organisation has become an independent non-profit Plastics Pipe Institute.

× Expand PPI PPI Celebrates 75 Years at its October 2025 Meeting

“PPI was a business unit of the Society of Plastics Industry until 1999,” said Rich Gottwald, PPI President in the late 1990s. “It was then that we separated from SPI and formed as an independent trade association located in DC. SPI had been in DC since the early 80s - before that, it was in New York City.”

Today, PPI represents the plastic pipe industry across North America. The organisation is known for its leadership in research, standards development, advocacy, and education. PPI has played a pivotal role in advancing modern infrastructure through the promotion of the safe, efficient, and sustainable usage of plastic piping systems.

David Fink, President of PPI, added, “For 75 years, PPI has brought together the brightest minds and leading companies in the plastic piping industry to solve challenges, improve performance, and build a better future for our world. It’s quite remarkable that many industry professionals have been participating PPI members for 20 years and longer. We’re pleased that our efforts now more than ever reach a global audience, and incredibly proud of our history and very excited about where we and our industry are headed.”

“We created the PPI Lifetime Achievement Award to honour and recognise that the success of the association was built on the shoulders of the members who have contributed so much to the advancement of the industry,” said past PPI President Tony Radoszewski. “As an example, Stan Mruk was the first HSB chairman and played a crucial role in developing the testing parameters that got plastic pipe into the pressure industry in a major way.”

PPI’s legacy

The Group believes a cornerstone of PPI’s technical leadership is the Hydrostatic Stress Board (HSB), which helped to advance the science, testing, and performance of plastic piping materials. The HSB conducts evaluations to establish pressure ratings, develop testing methodologies, and ensure the long-term reliability and safety of plastic piping systems.

This has helped with PPI’s broader mission to promote the development and acceptance of plastic piping across various applications, including:

Potable water.

Stormwater management.

Sanitary sewer systems.

Gas distribution.

Hot- and cold-water plumbing.

Heating and cooling.

Conduit for power and communications cabling.

From the earliest use of polyethene pipes for water service lines to today’s multi-layered composite systems used in energy infrastructure, PPI has collaborated with regulators, engineers, utilities, contractors, and manufacturers to ensure consistent performance and confidence.

In addition to the HSB, PPI has expanded to include five application-focused divisions, which are: Building & Construction, Drainage, Energy Piping Systems, Municipal & Industrial, and Power & Communications. Additionally, it has also expanded its public policy and legislative initiatives by establishing and staffing a Director of Sustainability & Advocacy this year.

“These directors bring deep technical knowledge, practical industry insight, and a commitment to advancing best practices,” Fink explained. “Their expertise ensures that PPI’s work is grounded in sound engineering principles and reflects the latest advancements in materials science, system design, and industry standards.”

Looking ahead to the future

Going forward, PPI remains committed to its mission: “Improving the quality of life today, and for generations to come, by championing the advancement, acceptance, and use of sustainable and resilient plastic pipe systems.”

“This anniversary is more than a celebration — it’s a reaffirmation of our mission and our dedication to creating infrastructure that is safer, smarter, and more sustainable,” concluded Fink. “We thank our members, partners, and allies for their commitment and collaboration over the years.”