Plastics recycler Indigo Environmental joins SSP scheme

Specialist plastic recycler Indigo Environmental Group is the first plastic recycling firm to join the newly launched Sustainably Sourced Plastic (SSP) Certification scheme that aims to improve the quality of recyclates across the industry.

Launched by Sustainable Certifications Group (SCG), SSP offers recyclers and manufacturers independent assurance in support of the UK’s Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT), assuring that plastic packaging products are made from materials that contain at least 30 perment recycled plastic, and that the recycled plastic is 100 per cent post-consumer and/or post-industrial.

The Indigo Environmental Group’s Widnes site has already received the certification for each of the streams it processes – and its Ludlow plant, Three Counties Reclamation, is also being audited this month.

The certification provides evidence of ethical procurement and legislative compliance – showing the material is exempt from the PPT.

Tim Baldwin, SCG Executive Director, said: “This is the first certification scheme and plastics recycling company in the world to utilise the new BSI Flex 6228 standard for science-based physical measurement of recycled content. Indigo has been incredibly proactive in helping us to achieve this – allowing us to pressure test our methodology on its processes and providing valuable feedback to improve the certification development.”

Indigo MD Paul Kinley added: “We are 100 per cent behind independent verification. The need for this level of scrutiny has to be the way forward in order to ensure open and honest reporting – SCG’s SSP scheme is by far the most progressive way to ensure transparency within our sector.”

The certification process comprises multiple stages, including conformance to the BSI Flex 6228 standard, site visits, feedstock and product sampling, approved testing, and monitoring plans.

The SSP Certification does not intend to replace any other method – such as auditing – but allows for spot-checking and verification of claims. It is designed to work in conjunction with financial systems and auditing of records.

Kinley concluded: “As more and more of the supply chain actors adopt the qualification, this will create a database of certificated customers, which will provide an accredited value chain reference point for procurement specialists and compliance schemes. It’s an important milestone for the sector and will be key in shaping a future that centres around the circular economy.”