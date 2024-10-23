PlastikCity celebrates its 12th anniversary

PlastikCity was founded in 2012 and it has grown from an idea into an essential resource, reshaping and modernising how companies within the industry source, connect and flourish.

The Beginning: A Vision for Efficiency in Plastics

The idea of PlastikCity originated from Founder Carl Futcher's deep understanding of the challenges facing the plastics industry. After a decade-long career, Carl launched PlastikCity from his home office with the aim to provide the tools for every key plastic sector product or service, allowing businesses to make informed choices and improve their value.

Growth and Key Milestones

PlastikCity expanded from five service categories – Ancillaries, Screws & Barrels, Service Engineers, Asset Finance, and Used Equipment For Sale – to hundreds of categories today. It has over 260 trusted suppliers today.

Notable milestones over the past 12 years include:

January 2014: Launch of "Source a Moulder" encouraging reshoring and promoting British and Irish moulding

June 2014: Introduction of Partner News, now a digital news source for the plastics sector.

January 2016: Official launch of PlastikMedia, providing specialised marketing services to the industry

September 2017: The debut of the PlastikCity Pavilion at Interplas, offering smaller companies an affordable way to exhibit

August 2024: The launch of PlastikCity Insurance, a new insurance broker, in collaboration with PHL Insurance Brokers Ltd

A Family Business, Built on Passion and Dedication

PlastikCity has always been a family endeavour, with Carl’s father, Wally Futcher, an influential figure in the industry. Carl’s daughter Jess joined PlastikCity part-time during her final year at university, and later become the company's first full-time employee upon graduating.

Today, Jess is the Managing Director, while Carl's son-in-law the Sales Director.

PlastikCity believes that digital tools are the key to advancing the plastics industry, making companies more efficient and profitable. Over the years, this vision has delivered tangible benefits:

Improved Sales for Partners: Regular sales leads provided to over 260 companies in the UK and Irish plastics industry

Efficiency for Buyers: The platform allows buyers to receive multiple quotes from different suppliers with minimal effort, saving time and resources

Reshoring and Local Support: PlastikCity has played an instrumental role in helping companies move from overseas manufacturers to UK-based moulders, promoting quality British manufacturing and supporting the local economy

Staying True to Core Principles

The company is selective about its partners, working only with suppliers that demonstrate quality and reliable service within the UK or Ireland. This focus on quality ensures that buyers using PlastikCity can trust the products and services they procure.

The Road Ahead

The journey from a home office idea to a thriving business hasn’t been without challenges. However, every obstacle has strengthened PlastikCity’s resolve to bring more efficiency and transparency to the plastics industry. Today, the company boasts an innovative culture that reflects the values Carl instilled from the very beginning. His passion for learning and development lives on in Jess and Will’s commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and technology through ongoing training and development.