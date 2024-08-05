PlastikCity launches specialist insurance broker for the plastics industry

Key Highlights:

PlastikCity announced the launch of PlastikCity Insurance, a new venture which offers tailored insurance solutions specifically designed for businesses operating within the plastics sector.

With an in-depth understanding of the unique risks faced by plastic manufacturers, the new service ensures businesses receive the right policy from specialist insurers.

The collaboration with PHL Insurance Brokers Limited, a well-established insurance broker with a proven track record, adds to the credibility and reliability of the services offered.

PlastikCity Insurance, in partnership with PHL Insurance Brokers Limited, provides comprehensive coverage options, competitive premiums, and dedicated service. With an in-depth understanding of the unique risks faced by plastic manufacturers, the new service ensures businesses receive the right policy from specialist insurers.

Comprehensive insurance solutions for plastics businesses

PlastikCity Insurance is committed to providing bespoke insurance solutions that cater to the unique needs of the plastics industry. The offerings include but are not limited to:

Property Insurance: Protects buildings, contents, machinery, and stock against a wide range of risks, ensuring business continuity in case of unexpected events.

Liability Insurance: Covers legal liabilities, including public, product, and employer’s liability, safeguarding businesses from potential claims and financial losses.

Business Interruption Insurance: Ensures businesses can maintain cash flow and operations in the event of unforeseen disruptions.

Cyber Insurance: Protects against cyber threats and data breaches, crucial for modern businesses relying on digital operations.

Expert guidance and tailored policies

PlastikCity Insurance stands out by offering expert guidance and tailored policies. Each policy is crafted after a thorough assessment of the client’s specific requirements, ensuring comprehensive coverage without unnecessary costs. This personalised approach ensures that every business receives the most appropriate protection for its unique circumstances.

Competitive premiums and comprehensive coverage

Working with specialist insurers, PlastikCity Insurance guarantees competitive premiums without compromising on coverage. The collaboration with PHL Insurance Brokers Limited, a well-established insurance broker with a proven track record, adds to the credibility and reliability of the services offered.

Unmatched industry knowledge

PlastikCity’s extensive experience in the plastics industry provides an unmatched understanding of the challenges and risks involved. This knowledge translates into more relevant and effective insurance solutions, making PlastikCity Insurance a valuable partner for any business in the sector.

Easy and efficient process

The process of obtaining a policy through PlastikCity Insurance is streamlined and efficient. Businesses can easily request a free quote through the dedicated website and receive a detailed assessment promptly. The team of experts is always available to provide support and answer any queries, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience. Additionally, for every quotation request sent through the website, PlastikCity Insurance will donate £25 to the Air Ambulance Service charity.