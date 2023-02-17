PlastikCity launches PlastikConnect

Online procurement and marketing hub PlastikCity has launched a social network, PlastikConnect.

Exclusive to PlastikCity partners, it is being touted as a discussion forum for plastic manufacturing matters.

Current PlastikCity users have been able to use the “Find a Supplier” section of the PlastikCity website to contact industry suppliers. However, there wasn't anywhere for these same suppliers to go to ask questions, get help, or share opportunities.

Carl Futcher, Managing Director of PlastikCity, said: “PlastikCity now partners with over 260 of the UK & Ireland’s leading plastic industry companies. These companies are all verified to supply premium quality equipment or services with a demonstrable level of locally based support. These companies employ the best and most qualified people in our industry. We want PlastikConnect to encourage employees of our partners to work closely with each other and share their immense level of collective knowledge to the benefit of all.

“There is huge value to be gained by our partners through the new content, opportunities, and networking that will be available through PlastikConnect. Anybody from our partner companies is welcome to use it, including management, sales, marketing, and shop floor teams, so we think this will be a very useful resource on many levels, and something we’ll continue to develop over time."