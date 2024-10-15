Plastribution’s Mike Boswell awarded BPF’s Gold Medal for 2024

The BPF Annual Dinner took place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Thursday 10th of October, and Mike Boswell, Managing Director at Plastribution, has been awarded the British Plastics Federation (BPF) Gold Medal for 2024. This is a testament to his contributions and leadership within the sector.

Mike has been a BPF group chairman of the BPF for a long time, and also had the role of president and honorary treasurer, solidifying his position in the Federation. His leadership has brought huge success and proved a great commitment to the growth and sustainability of the plastics industry.

“My congratulations to Mike on the award of the BPF's Gold Medal for services to the Federation,” commented Philip Law, the BPF’s director-general. “This is extremely well deserved and I could add further to the citation of qualifications by reference to the constructive dialogue Mike maintained with myself and other members of staff over many years. We have significantly benefitted from this, assisting our personal development.”

Mike's commitment doesn't stop in the plastics industry. He has recently taken on the challenge of climbing to the highest point in every county across England. This endeavour helped raise funds for both Mountain Rescue and Air Ambulance charities.