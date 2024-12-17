Plastribution announces leadership transition

Plastribution has recently announced a significant transition in its senior leadership team. The company’s current commercial director, Katherine White, will become managing director, while Mike Boswell, who has served as managing director for many years, will transition to the position of executive chairman.

× Expand Plastribution

The move will take effect in April 2025 and reflects Plastribution’s proactive approach to leadership succession.

Under Boswell’s stewardship, Plastribution has seen remarkable growth, transforming from a £15 million enterprise with 16 employees into a £100 million market leader employing nearly 100 staff. His tenure has been characterised by an unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service and sustainable growth. As executive chairman, he will shift his focus towards providing strategic leadership, mentoring Katherine in her new role and overseeing key projects.

White, who has been with the company for 29 years, has also been integral in driving Plastribution’s commercial success, particularly in navigating recent industry challenges and identifying new growth opportunities. Her promotion to managing director represents the culmination of years of dedicated service and exceptional performance.

“It is a privilege to be appointed managing director of Plastribution,” said White. "Building on the strong foundation laid by Mike, I aim to ensure we remain agile, innovative and customer-focused. I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to drive forward our strategic objectives and deliver value to all our stakeholders.”

The announcement also follows a broader realignment of the company’s leadership structure, which included multi-tier succession planning to ensure stability at all levels. The company remains committed to promoting a culture of adaptability, collaboration and innovation, with the change reflecting Plastribution’s resolve to remain at the forefront of the UK’s plastics distribution industry.