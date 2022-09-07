Plastribution rebrands specialty chemicals division

Plastribution’s speciality chemicals division, Plascoatings, has rebranded to Plastribution Speciality Chemicals, effective 25 August 2022.

The change is aimed at providing better opportunities for the business to evolve its brand, and reinforce the breadth of products and services that it represents. From a strategic perspective, the rebrand also strengthens its position in the marketplace by making clear relations with its parent company, the Plastribution Group of Companies. There has been no change in management or in the range of products and services on offer.

As Plascoatings, the business was formerly a €6m interest of Plastribution’s parent company, ITOCHU, the Japanese multi-national trading group. The business then became part of Plastribution in 2016, serving civil engineering, automotive, and domestic markets. Since then, Plascoatings has developed its brand by stocking and distributing an extensive range of curing and crosslinking agents for coatings, paints, films, inks and adhesive applications, including polyurethane systems, reactive diluents, adhesion promoters, resins, solvents, polyaspartic system components, solvents and general additives.

Plastribution Speciality Chemicals’ Joanne Holmes, said: “This is an exciting time for the business, with the rebrand marking the next phase in our journey and new opportunities to provide our customers with quality products and excellent service.

“I was pleased to join Plascoatings at the outset of the UK venture and have witnessed much change, we have seen good growth in sales and now stock a large proportion of our materials within the UK thus enabling an improved service and delivery time to our customers.

“During the Covid-19 lockdown we also moved to our fantastic new premises and we have been keen to utilise these for both customer and supplier meetings. The rebranding further integrates the current business into the Plastribution group and allows a wider breadth to the markets we aim to supply.”

