Polykemi Group is opening its eleventh company, Polykemi (Thailand) Co. Ltd, marking its expansion into Thailand. The Group already has a local office and is evaluating the possibility of establishing a future production facility for plastic compounds utilising high-quality virgin and recycled raw materials.

× Expand Polykemi Polykemi celebrates Thailand expansion

Five years ago, Polykemi started reviewing the Asian market and developed a long-term strategy. With two production units and two sales offices in China, production capacity for the market is strong. The company’s next step is to increase its local sales presence in the Thai market. Expanding into Thailand allows for a quicker, more direct service to customers in the region, improving support and advice locally.

“We have established a local office in Thailand and will supply materials from our factory in Kunshan, China. Depending on how our local sales in the region develop, a future production facility in Thailand may become a possibility,” said Magnus Lindahl, CEO for Polykemi Asia. “We’re currently renting an office in Rayong, where we’ve hired two people in sales and one in finance/HR, who have already started working on site.”

Lindahl continued, “Establishing a presence in Rayong will bring us closer to both existing and prospective customers. What makes Rayong particularly interesting is that we will have the opportunity to strengthen our position with Japanese end customers, especially suppliers to the Japanese automotive industry. Our presence on three continents enables us to serve customers worldwide with the same high-quality materials based on virgin or recycled plastic. We have customers in the US and Mexico with suppliers in Thailand, which we will be able to work much more closely with from now on. A future factory in Rayong would strengthen Polykemi’s global position.”

To achieve long-term viability, Polykemi is prioritising social sustainability during the initial operation stages in Rayong.

“As a family-owned business, Polykemi’s ambition is to foster a sense of family and a healthy corporate culture. When we started operations in China, we put a lot of effort into navigating what was for us an entirely new society. Today, this means our employees and their families enjoy health insurance, should they fall outside of China’s own health insurance system, for example, due to a move. This has resulted in very low staff turnover in China. We’ll be looking at the possibility of similar initiatives in Thailand,” concluded Magnus Lindahl. “No matter where in the world you come across us, you can be sure Polykemi is committed to being a safe employer and a responsible supplier.”