Polykemi Group faces leadership changes

The Polykemi Group is looking to make its next generational shift at the turn of 2025/2026. The time has come for the third generation to take over the top leadership roles at this family-owned corporate group. However, the current CEO, Ola Hugoson, and Deputy CEO, Lars Hugoson, will remain involved with the Group after passing on their roles and responsibilities to their children.

With the current CEO and Deputy CEO taking on Senior Advisor roles, Oscar Hugoson is set to become the Polykemi Group’s new Global CEO. Additionally, Herman Hugosson will take on the CEO of Polykemi AB role with Gustav Hugoson becoming the Deputy CEO for Polykemi Group. Johan Hugoson will stay in his role as CEO of Polykemi Inc. in the US, with Vendela Hugosson remaining as Procurement Assistant.

“All the changes that will occur are made with full consensus. The entire family agrees that the best interest of Polykemi Group comes first,” said Oscar Hugoson. “We want the companies to continue growing healthily and, in the direction, we intend; therefore, we have made a joint decision to continue running the group in the same ownership form and spirit as our parents have done so far.”

Change is a natural step

Ola Hugoson added, “28 years ago, Hugo trusted Lars and me to take over the leadership of Polykemi. Today, it’s our turn to pass that trust – with pride – on to our children. They will step in, but Lars and I will remain as senior advisors. The future will continue to be a collaboration – with some new people and new energy, but always with the company’s and the group’s best interests in mind.”

Established in 1968, the family business has become a whole corporate group, but it still endeavours to retain its independent family roots.

“Our goal is to one day pass on Polykemi Group in at least as good condition as it is in today when the time comes for the next generational shift in the future,” said Herman Hugosson. “We also have the ambition to continue growing, which is one reason we decided to split Ola's existing role into two, to allow for expansion.”

The process behind these latest generational changes started six years ago.

“We have received a lot of help from consultants from the Family Business Network and have really allowed the process to take the time it needed,” said Oscar Hugoson. “We have been forced to have discussions we might not have otherwise had, and it has been incredibly beneficial. The purpose was always to find a plan for the future, and now we have found a good plan that everyone believes in and is comfortable with.”

Gustav Hugoson concluded, “It has been a team effort from the start, which has resulted in our continued development as a team. I can look back peacefully on a very fine process where the whole family has come closer together both personally and professionally by mapping out our individual strengths and goals. The process we have gone through will give us great advantages in our work going forward.”