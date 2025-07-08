Polykemi, Rondo Plast, and Scanfill receive ISCC PLUS certification

Recently, Polykemi, Rondo Plast, and Scanfill had their ISCC PLUS certifications for recycled mass-balanced plastic raw materials confirmed.

The certifications apply to their facilities in Ystad, Sweden, giving all of Europe access to certified high-quality recycled plastic materials. The certification process has been an essential step in the ongoing development towards increased sustainability and reduced carbon footprint.

Recycled plastic materials become certified traceable

The newly awarded ISCC PLUS certification means that Polykemi, Rondo Plast, and Scanfill (Polykemi Group) in Ystad, Sweden, can now provide a certificate to their customers that guarantees the traceability and amount of recycled mass-balanced plastic raw material in their delivered materials. Customers can use this information in their own calculations and reports.

Polykemi and Scanfill already hold ISCC PLUS certifications for bio-circular mass-balanced plastic raw materials.

“The process to become certified for recycled materials is somewhat more complex and involves stricter controls – for the right reasons – so we are very pleased to have achieved certification for recycled materials as well," says Mattias Persson, Chief Commercial Officer at Polykemi Group.

Overlapping systems guarantee the exact amount of recycled raw material

Traceability is nothing new for Polykemi Group, as Mattias points out, “We have used our own ERP system for a long time, that provides traceability for all our materials. This means our customers can receive confirmation showing the exact amount of recycled raw material in the purchased materials, in addition to the ISCC PLUS certificate".

Apart from documentation showing the proportion of recycled raw material in the finished plastic material, the ISCC PLUS certificate also serves as a proof of increased transparency and reflects the supplier’s quality and sustainability efforts – from source to buyer.

“Certification of recycled content and its origin is becoming increasingly important – not only for customer transparency but also from a legislative perspective. By certifying the content, we increase our credibility while meeting future requirements,” says Mattias Persson.

The certification includes requirements that materials from different sources maintain the same high quality in an unbroken chain and that they are produced in a responsible manner aiming to, among other things, reduce their own carbon footprint.

A natural step to stay at the forefront

The certification applies to the sale of certified materials based on recycled plastic raw materials from certified sources where the raw materials come from post-industrial (PIR) or post-consumer (PCR) origins. Industrial plastic waste is available from many certified suppliers today, but suppliers certified for consumer sources are significantly fewer.

With the certification secured, Polykemi, Rondo Plast, and Scanfill stand ready, already prepared before some of their suppliers, to secure their market position and continue offering their customers proven high-quality recycled plastic materials.

“Working on this certification has been a natural step for us. It is not a final destination by any means, rather a step forward meaning we are now well-prepared and have greater flexibility for the future, allowing us to constantly strive to become even better,” says Mattias Persson.