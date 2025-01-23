Polymer Solutions takes over Bavarian recycling site

Polymer Solutions GmbH has acquired the former recycling site of Mocom GmbH & Co. KG in Erlenbach in Northern Bavaria as of 1st January 2025.

× Expand Polymer Solutions

The company will initially use the existing recycling lines, with a total capacity of around 5,500 tonnes per year, to process polyamide from industrial sources. It will produce sustainable, high quality recycled pellets and regrind for the plastics industry at the new site, which has a floor area of approximately 4,000 square metres.

Markus Krall, Managing Director of Krall Kunststoff-Recycling GmbH, comments: “This activity represents an important step in the forward integration of our company and a further expansion of the production of high-quality technical recyclates. It strengthens our market position in the field of plastics recycling and at the same time gives us the opportunity to further increase our contribution to the circular economy.”

Bahr adds: “Our business partners will benefit from the many synergies resulting from the combination of the two companies. Together with Polymer Solutions, Krall can offer the entire cycle from collection and grinding to the delivery of ready-to-use recyclates from a single source and meet the growing demands of the market.