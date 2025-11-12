POLYVANTIS opens Shanghai Technology Centre

POLYVANTIS has opened its new Technology Centre in Shanghai, China. The move underscores the high-quality semi-finished acrylic and polycarbonate product provider’s commitment to innovation, customer partnership, and sustainable growth. Having opened on the 14th of July, the Centre brings together cross-functional teams from R&D, commercial, and manufacturing to work closer together.

The new facility joins POLYVANTIS’ four existing technical centres in Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States. The Shanghai location serves as a Centre of Excellence for optical and electrical films for the electronics, displays, and transportation sectors.

“This new centre reflects our long-term commitment to innovation, customer collaboration, and sustainable growth,” said Dr Sandeep Dhawan, CEO of POLYVANTIS. “It will play a critical role in strengthening our global innovation network and accelerating the development of advanced products that meet real-world needs. As we grow, we remain focused on building partnerships and creating opportunities that benefit our customers, our people, and the industries we serve.”

With the new facility, POLYVANTIS can work more closely with its customers in Asia, developing new applications, enhancing product performance, and advancing sustainable innovations across its portfolio, including PLEXIGLAS and LEXAN film and sheet.