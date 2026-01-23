PPC Flex acquires the US operations of SÜDPACK

PPC Flex has announced its acquisition of the United States operations of film and packaging solutions provider, SÜDPACK. This move expands the company's manufacturing footprint and strengthens its position within the consumer and healthcare packaged goods sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome the SÜDPACK US team into the PPC Flex family,” said Kevin Keneally, CEO of PPC Flex. “This acquisition brings us expanded technical capabilities and capacity that will allow us to deliver even more innovative and sustainable solutions across our broad customer base.”

Thorsten Seehars, CEO of SÜDPACK Group, added, “We are very pleased to have found in PPC Flex a strong and forward‑looking buyer for our US Operations. Their strategic vision, innovative strength, and commitment to long‑term growth give us full confidence that our facilities and our team are in excellent hands. We are equally glad that PPC Flex, with its large converting footprint, will become a strategic partner for SÜDPACK in the United States going forward.”

About the acquisition

SÜDPACK's US facilities are in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. By acquiring these operations, PPC Flex gains improved production capabilities in flexographic printing and conversion, as well as cold seal technology. The US operations are in the heart of the domestic meat and cheese industries. This placement offers access to new and growing customer segments. By integrating SÜDPACK's advanced film technology and conversion capabilities, PPC Flex can further differentiate itself through: