PPF Group makes key appointments

PPF Group is expanding with the appointment of Samantha Lee as health and safety officer and Abbie-Leigh Alderson as junior data analyst.

× Expand Kevin Gibson Photography Ltd PFF

PFF is one of the UK’s largest independent food packaging manufacturers, providing packaging solutions to supermarkets, multi-national food manufacturers, food service and fresh produce companies across the UK.

It recently launched a health division following the company’s move into the production of PPE, having been awarded a contract by the Department for Health and Social Care to manufacture 360 million polythene aprons for frontline health and social care staff.

Samantha has worked in health and safety for three years, mainly in the food industry but also in the medical sector.

She said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining PFF with its expansion into the health and social care sector. I aim to help the company succeed in its goals in both the packaging and health industries.”

Abbie-Leigh is a graduate of Sheffield Hallam University with a BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance and achieved a MSc in Corporate Sustainability and Environmental Management from The University of York.

She said: “It’s great to be part of PFF as a family business; I’m impressed by its sustainability ethos which is so important in today’s business practices. PFF has also supported me through the completion of my Chartered Institute of Management Accountants accreditation.”

Kenton Robbins, PFF Group managing director, said: “We are delighted to have Samantha and Abbie-Leigh on board in two very important roles, supporting the business in functions which are vital to the smooth running of the company as we seek to expand and in particular grow our new health division.”