Pragma celebrates 20 years of business

In July 2021 Pragma celebrated 20 years of business. Pragma specialises in providing support and guidance on the control of workplace hazards to safeguard the health of the workforce and the business. This includes hazards relating to noise, vibration and chemicals e.g. dust, vapours and fumes.

Founded by Ian Glendenning in 2001, Pragma’s team has now expanded to include engineers, chemists, health and safety practitioners, occupational hygienists and ex-HSE factory inspectors. The team offer straightforward and practical occupational hygiene and health and safety advice to ensure businesses remain compliant with legislation.

Occupational hygiene, also known as industrial hygiene, is a little-known discipline that can have wide-reaching benefits for manufacturers. Pragma’s occupational hygiene support covers workplace air monitoring, noise monitoring, hand-arm vibration and whole-body vibration, local exhaust ventilation examination and testing, and support with respiratory protective equipment.

Pragma has enjoyed helping clients to understand the health and safety legislation that is relevant to them and how to implement best practice in relation to both well-developed and novel technologies.