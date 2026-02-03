Pre-Met eyes new contracts following £150,000 investment

Pre-Met is investing over £150,000 into expanding its in-house toolroom. The move aligns with the company’s goal of exploring new contracts within the transport and defence sectors. Additionally, the metal pressing and stamping specialist is adopting another AgieCharmilles wire erosion machine to expand its capacity and capabilities.

Pre-Met eyes new contracts with £150,000 investment

The company has recently completed a £500,000 investment drive at its Studley Road factory in Redditch, which supported the integration of Quality Springs & Pressings into the site.

“I like to think of our toolroom as the heartbeat of the business, and it’s arguably one of the most experienced in our sector,” said Matt Harrison, Toolroom Manager. “This latest investment will deepen the equipment available in this critical department, delivering faster turnaround times, greater control on complex tooling builds and, importantly, the opportunity for us to undertake more development to do more of our own tooling.”

Harrison continued, “The latter is really important, as we’re beginning to see enquiries come in from the defence, construction and transport sectors that require us to be involved in the design stage, from early concept onwards. Our wire erosion machine will dovetail into our existing tool room, alongside other existing machines and perfectly complements existing soft machining, surface grinding and cylindrical grinding equipment, as well as wire and spark erosion and fast hole burning.”

James Leng, Managing Director of Pre-Met, concluded, “The additional equipment and team growth have been driven by us winning new contracts. This drove the need for additional capacity to service and maintain over 500 active press/stamping tools that are used for client contracts, alongside a further 100 used to produce our own standard product range of fasteners and fixings. There’s a real sense of excitement in the toolroom, and I know everyone is looking forward to seeing where the business goes from here.”