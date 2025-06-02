Premix Group opens US manufacturing facility in Apple Creek, North Carolina

Premix Group has announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Apple Creek, North Carolina. After receiving a $79M investment from the US Department of Health and Human Services, the facility represents a significant step into securing the domestic supply chain for critical diagnostics and other high-impact applications.

The facility, located in Dallas, NC, will use locally sourced raw materials to produce Premix’s advanced PE and PP-based compounds and concentrates that can be used in extrusion and injection moulding applications. By using these materials, the user should receive accurate liquid level detection and benefit from safer handling, transport, and storage that helps to protect against uncontrolled electrostatic discharges (ESD&Ex). The latter is a critical requirement in the diagnostics, chemical, electronics, and industrial packaging industries.

“These materials enable high-precision liquid level sensing in diagnostic testing, and safer handling, transport, and storage by protecting against uncontrolled electrostatic discharges (ESD) — a critical requirement in electronics, industrial packaging, diagnostics, and other high-performance applications,” said Jaakko Aho, CEO of Premix Group. “Establishing a manufacturing presence in the United States is about more than production — it's about building resilient supply chains and trusted partnerships.”

The electrically conductive plastics specialist will be able to deliver locally manufactured products to the US market with shorter lead times, a smaller carbon footprint, and improved supply chain security. Additionally, the new facility signifies a strategic expansion of Premix Group’s global footprint after being founded in Finland in 1980.