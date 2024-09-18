Promix bring sustainable solutions for mixing, foaming and cooling to FAKUMA

Key Highlights:

Promix Solutions will exhibit key components for the production of light foams, static mixers, melt coolers and inline viscometers for real-time process control, at FAKUMA 2024.

Promix's Microcell Technology results in a 20-50% reduction in product weight, leading to significant savings in raw materials.

The “Visco-P” inline viscometer measures the actual viscosity under processing conditions and in real time directly in the melt stream, without any bypass or material loss.

At FAKUMA, held from October 15 - 19 in Friedrichshafen, Germany, Promix Solutions will exhibit key components for the production of light foams, static mixers, melt coolers and inline viscometers for real-time process control.

In extrusion, material accounts for 80% of the CO2 footprint. This is where Promix comes in: With Microcell Technology, a microcellular foam structure is created in the polymer by adding environmentally friendly atmospheric gases. This results in a 20-50% reduction in product weight, leading to significant savings in raw materials. Not only does this lower production costs, but it also benefits the environment.

Promix Microcell Technology is suitable for films, sheets, foam core and corrugated pipes as well as profiles, cable sheathing, blow moulds and blown films. At FAKUMA, Promix will be showcasing relevant key components and providing information about the possibilities within the specific fields of application. More than 300 industrial references are now in operation and various machine manufacturers are successfully integrating the technology into their lines. Promix Microcell Technology can be used for almost all raw materials, such as PP, PE, PET, TPE, TPU, PA, rigid & soft PVC and biopolymers. The technology is available for new extrusion lines and as a retrofit solution for existing lines.

Monitoring raw material quality and process conditions in real time

The increased use of recycled material and raw materials from different sources makes it more and more difficult to keep extrusion processes under control. The “Visco-P” inline viscometer measures the actual viscosity under processing conditions and in real time directly in the melt stream, without any bypass or material loss. The measuring module, which is tailored to the application, homogenises the melt without the risk of clogging, deposits or decomposition. The Visco-P is therefore ideal for recyclates as well as filled and shear-sensitive materials.

Trend evaluations and reporting tools enable the measurement results to be recorded with statistical analysis. User-selectable upper and lower limits for the viscosity trigger an alarm and inform the operator of current deviations from the target value. This means that corrective measures can be initiated immediately to ensure a high level of quality.

The Visco-P inline viscometer is compatible with all common extruder types and almost all polymers and can be retrofitted to existing systems.