PRS Europe 2025 programme outlined

The outline conference programme for the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRS Europe) has been published ahead of the event’s return to the RAI Amsterdam on 1-2 April 2025.

The latest trends in the plastics recycling sector will be explored in depth, providing a holistic view of the whole plastic recycling value chain and drawing together political leaders, major brands, recyclers and the plastics recycling and manufacturing industry.

Prominent speakers from major brands already confirmed include Aldi’s Global Circular Packaging Manager Hannah Drew and Procter & Gamble’s Technical Director - R&D Packaging Sustainability Gian De Belder. While other speakers from across the plastics value chain are Berry Global’s Director of Circular Economy Jeremy Blake, Indorama’s Head of Sustainability Advocacy EMEA Ermis Panagitopoulos, Helen McGeough, Global Analyst Team Lead, Plastics Recycling at ICIS and Lia Voermans, Chair of circular plastics alliance Brightlands Circular Space.

The packed two-day programme of informative and thought provoking sessions will take place in two theatres. It includes core sessions on overcoming the challenges in EU plastic recycling, unlocking key legislative files for the sector such as the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), and building synergies between mechanical and chemical recycling. The market outlook as well as future challenges and trends in achieving recycled content goals.

Interactive panel discussions moderated by European plastics recycling subject matter experts will examine the global roadmap for plastics recycling, strategies to scale up collection and sorting, traceability in recycled content, and the latest innovations in recycling technologies. Dedicated materials focus sessions will tackle the state-of-play in the recycling of PET, polyolefin films, PVC, HDPE, PP, PS and ELV & WEEE.

PRSE event sponsors will also give papers on a wide range of innovations in plastics recycling technology and the wider circular economy. Confirmed silver sponsors presenting papers include: Axens, Circular Identity and VTT Research Finland.