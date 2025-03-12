Pusan National University uncovers the impact of nanoplastics on zebrafish

Pusan National University, led by Professor Yun Hak Kim, conducted a study that explores how polystyrene nanoparticles affect red blood cell (RBC) development in zebrafish embryos. Although they are widely used in packaging, their effects on organisms are unclear, and little is known about how they impact blood cell development.

The study found that polystyrene nanoparticles have the potential to disrupt RBC development in zebrafish embryos. Researchers used single-cell RNA sequencing and in vivo experiments to find that nanoparticle exposure alters RBC maturation. This can increase immature cells while also reducing mature RBCs. Additionally, interference with heme synthesis, which is critical for oxygen transport, proves how vital further research into nanoplastics’ ecological and health effects is.

“Our research shows that polystyrene nanoparticles can interfere with the normal development of red blood cells in zebrafish embryos,” said Professor Kim. “These findings raise important questions about the broader impact of nanoplastic exposure on blood cell formation.”

A closer look at the study’s findings

Using single-cell RNA sequencing to study the changes in gene expressions linked to RBC development, researchers found that exposure to polystyrene nanoplastics interferes with the maturity of blood cells into functional RBCs. There was an accumulation of common myeloid progenitors (CMPs), which are early-stage blood cells.

Additionally, researchers also found that polystyrene nanoparticles disrupt heme synthesis by down-regulating key genes. This leads to the reduction of the RBCs’ oxygen-carrying capacity. When this was confirmed by mass spectrometry, a significant decrease in hemin levels was found in exposed embryos.

Polystyrene nanoparticles were also found to impact overall protein production in RBCs, reducing the expression of a gene involved in protein synthesis, rps7. Confirming rps7’s role, researchers conducted knockdown experiments which resulted in facial malformations and reduced RBCs in zebrafish embryos.

The study tested concentrations of polystyrene nanoparticles (0.1–10 µg/mL) that are comparable to those detected in natural water sources. Meaning that aquatic organisms may already be facing these issues today. Professor Kim revealed, “Our results suggest that nanoplastics in the environment could interfere with red blood cell formation and oxygen transport in aquatic species.”

Therefore, stricter regulations on nanoplastics, like polystyrene, may be needed. “As we learn more about the biological effects of nanoplastics, it becomes essential to rethink plastic waste management and explore safer materials,” added Professor Kim.

The study is available online and was published in Volume 46, Issue 1, January 2025 in Zoological Research.