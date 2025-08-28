QMRE gains SWIP for plastic waste-2-oil system

QM Recycled Energy (QMRE) has successfully applied for and obtained a crucially important SWIP (Small Waste Incinerator Permit), which means the plastic waste-2-oil operator can start processing plastic waste at its 25,000 square foot HQ complex at Hoo, Rochester, Kent.

As StClair-Pearce explained, “Although we are not actually incinerating anything as the plastic waste is heated up in a thermal kettle in the absence of oxygen, before breaking down the hydrocarbon chains, the pyrolysis operation requires a SWIP from the local authority before commercial operations can begin. This momentous landmark is the first step in what is going to be a national network of plastic waste-2-oil systems which will help transform plastic waste into a valuable commodity that, with further processing, will turn the oil back into new and renewable plastic.”

The Hoo HQ will initially run two of the systems - known as VIXLAS - which will process up to 10 tonnes of plastic waste per day. These will be augmented with an additional two systems at a later date.

When fully operational, the national network will have 100 sites, each with four VIXLAS, processing 550-600,000 tonnes of plastic waste, which will be recycled each year, which is 10-12% of the 2021 plastic waste figures.

A significant source of plastic pollution comes from OBP – Ocean Bound Plastics. QMRE is working on a solution to this aspect of the problem.