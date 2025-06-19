Quantum Polymers unveils new website

Quantum Polymers Inc. is marking its 20th anniversary with a new website. Now available in English and Spanish, the new website symbolises the company’s commitment to customer service, global accessibility, and digital transformation. The polyethene and polypropylene resin solutions provider’s site now boasts a new sleek, modern design with improved navigation and better content.

× Expand Quantum Polymers Inc Quantum Polymers celebrates new website.

The website’s improvements will make it easier for customers, suppliers, and partners to discover more about Quantum Polymer’s product offerings, capabilities, and expertise. At the centre of the upgrade is Quantum’s expanded product line, which features new materials from ExxonMobil, its own Qplast Branded Prime, and a wide selection of branded prime and wide-spec resins.

“This website is more than a refresh—it's a reflection of the company we have become over the last two decades,” said Tom Hughes, President and CEO of Quantum. “We have grown by staying close to our customers, understanding their needs, and continually improving how we can support them. The new site gives our customers, suppliers and partners faster access to critical information and a clearer view of the value we bring.”

Hughes concluded, “We're also proud to be expanding our brand portfolio with new products from ExxonMobil, ensuring we can continue to offer our branded materials that meet the changing demands of our customers. Our goal remains the same as it was 20 years ago: we are committed to being the trusted link between suppliers and customers, guaranteeing the right materials, at the right time, every time.”