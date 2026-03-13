Questar Solutions announces two major expansions

Questar Solutions announces two major strategic expansions. The company has relocated its corporate headquarters and North Canton, Ohio-based warehouse to a larger, upgraded facility and opened a new distribution centre in Atlanta, Georgia. These moves will enhance the industrial and UN-certified performance packaging distributor’s service network across North America.

As of January 27, the company’s corporate office and North Canton warehouse will operate from 7800 Whipple Ave NW. The new headquarters offers support for continued growth with additional square footage, more loading docks, and improved logistical access.

“This relocation is a direct investment in our ability to serve our customers more effectively,” said Rich Mastcko, Customer Service Manager at Questar Solutions. “The upgraded facility provides our team with the resources needed to maintain the highest levels of service and efficiency, ensuring we can continue to meet the just-in-time inventory needs of our partners without interruption.”

Strengthening its national footprint, Questar is also launching a new warehouse in Atlanta, GA. This facility will help serve the company’s growing customer base in the southeast of the United States, a region experiencing increased demand for faster fulfilment and shipping. Additionally, the Atlanta location features more docks, Will Call access, and will be stocked with core inventory to improve delivery speeds.

Rob Spencer, Senior VP/General Manager, added, “Our expansion into Atlanta is a critical step in our North American growth strategy. This market is a key hub for many of our customers. Establishing a local presence allows us to provide the responsive, reliable service that sets us apart and strengthens our supply chain capabilities.”

“The Atlanta facility is engineered for speed and reliability,” concluded Shawn Kerr, VP of Operations. “By expanding our warehouse footprint, we can stock more of what our customers need, closer to their own operations. This move is about more than just a new building; it’s about reinforcing our promise to keep our customers’ businesses running smoothly with dependable packaging solutions.”