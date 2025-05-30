Quickparts unveils new regional leadership

Quickparts has announced the appointment of two regional presidents. The on-demand manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider’s latest move aligns with its strategic initiative to accelerate growth, improve customer responsiveness, and enhance global operations. Peter Jacobsen has been appointed President of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), while Aidan O'Sullivan has been named President of the Americas.

Expand Quickparts Aidan O'Sullivan.

“Quickparts has always been at the forefront of helping companies innovate and scale their manufacturing operations quickly and reliably,” said Avi Reichental, Chief Executive Officer of Quickparts. “With Aidan and Peter leading our regional organisations, we are empowering our teams to deliver faster decision-making, deeper customer partnerships, and greater operational agility. Their leadership will help drive the next phase of growth for Quickparts as we continue expanding our capabilities and market reach.”

These leadership changes will help to strengthen Quickparts’ ability to provide “best-in-class” solutions throughout the product lifecycle. The regional leadership additions will help to reinforce the company’s position as a trusted partner in the evolving manufacturing and supply chain environment.

About Peter Jacobsen

Based in Denmark, Jacobsen brings over 15 years of experience in managing complex operations, strategic growth initiatives, and performing business transformations across Europe and the United States. Previously, he served as General Manager for Nexa3D’s EMEA operations as well as Chief Operating Officer at Addifab.

“I am honoured to lead Quickparts' EMEA operations and help strengthen our global capabilities,” said Jacobsen. “Quickparts has a powerful reputation for innovation, customer service, and manufacturing excellence. I am eager to collaborate with our teams and customers across the region to unlock new opportunities and deliver exceptional value.”

About Aidan O’Sullivan

Whereas O’Sullivan is based in the United States and boasts over 20 years of experience in manufacturing, operations, and commercial leadership. Recently, he served as the Chief Transformation Officer at Quickparts. During his tenure, he helped optimise operations and accelerate strategic growth initiatives.

Outside of his experience with Quickparts, O’Sullivan served as General Manager of E-commerce, Enterprise Sales, and Vice President of Operations at Shapeways. Additionally, he held operational leadership positions at Kerry Group.

“I am excited to lead Quickparts' Americas operations at a time when manufacturing innovation and supply chain agility are more critical than ever,” said O'Sullivan. “Our customers are navigating rapidly changing market conditions, and Quickparts is uniquely positioned to help them succeed with speed, scale, and quality. I look forward to deepening our customer relationships and building on our legacy of excellence.”