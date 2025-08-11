Röhm America LLC closes its Westwego facility

Röhm America LLC has discontinued its operations at its Westwego, Louisiana, facility. The move was first announced two years ago as part of the company’s long-term strategic transformation.

× Expand Röhm America LLC Röhm America LLC Bay City plant.

The closure of this facility aligns with the start-up of Röhm’s new world-scale methyl methacrylate (MMA) production plant in Bay City, Texas. With an annual capacity of 250,000 metric tons, the facility is based on Röhm’s proprietary LiMA technology. As a result, the new facility is expected to provide higher yields and lower CO 2 emissions compared to traditional production routes. The Bay City facility is now operational and meeting most of its customer demand.

Röhm remains committed to its customers and expresses its “sincere appreciation to all employees in Westwego for their dedication and contributions over the years.”