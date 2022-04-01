Ravago appoints new Commercial Director UK & Ireland

Europe’s largest producer of extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation, Ravago Building Solutions, has transitioned leadership of its business operations across Britain, as Joan Ferrer is appointed to the role of Commercial Director, UK & Ireland.

The move sees Ferrer promoted internally from the role of Technical Sales Manager and reflects a planned succession, as outgoing director Chris Gimson begins his retirement after 22 years.

Ferrer joined Ravago (then Dow Building Solutions) in 2015 with an expansive background in chemicals and plastics. He began his career developing sulfur-based textile dyes at the Barcelona base of Clariant Specialty Chemicals, before moving to BASF Española, where he specialised in bespoke polyurethane systems for construction and appliance customers across Iberia and North Africa.

Reinforced by multiple master’s degrees in chemistry and marketing, Ferrer’s unparalleled prowess in the polymer market has since enabled Ravago to raise its UK profile, secure coveted BBA and BRE product certification, and strengthen its offering to Ravatherm XPS X roofing, flooring, and core composites customers. In his new role, Ferrer will lead the King’s Lynn-based UK & Ireland team in continuing to push through challenging market conditions to deliver consistent product and customer service excellence.

Ferrer commented: “The construction sector has been dealt relentless blows over the past few years I am confident in taking on this exciting new challenge. This is thanks in no small part to Chris Gimson’s legacy: a formidable team capable of adapting to the toughest of situations, and a template for outstanding leadership. While there has never been a more trying landscape for building materials manufacturers, there couldn’t be a better time to take the helm at Ravago Building Solutions. This next step in my career is a unique chance to contribute a new and enduring footprint to Ravago’s storied heritage in the UK.”