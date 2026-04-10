Reconomy has announced its acquisition of asset-light industrial waste management solutions provider, Gesellschaft für Abfallwirtschaft mbH (GfAW). The move strengthens the company’s capabilities when it comes to managing complex industrial waste streams for its customers, while also boosting its Nordic operations.

× Expand Reconomy Reconomy acquires Gesellschaft für Abfallwirtschaft mbH (GfAW)

GfAW was founded in 1993, and the company is known for arranging the disposal and recycling pathways for complex industrial waste streams like waste mineral wool, gypsum, and other types of demolition materials. The company serves a variety of leading German, Italian, and French construction and demolition companies, as well as industrial manufacturers and commercial waste producers. GfAW works with its customers to recover sorted waste streams and is known for optimising recycling routes, coordinating downstream logistics, and improving recycling economics to reduce net disposal costs.