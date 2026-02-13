RECOUP has appointed Adrian Whyle as the Vice Chair of its Board. In this role, Whyle will support the independent authority on plastic circularity’s strategic and practical initiatives, strengthen governance, and promote collaboration and forward thinking across the plastics value chain.

Expand RECOUP RECOUP appoints Adrian Whyle as Vice Chair of the Board

With over 35 years of international experience in the speciality chemicals and plastics industries, Whyle has held a wide variety of roles. This appointment reflects the company’s commitment to leadership excellence and delivering the organisation’s aims.

“I have supported RECOUP for many years as a Board member and am really looking forward to seeing how far the network can push plastic circularity in the coming years,” said Whyle. “I hope to play a key role in working with industry and charity partners, members, and stakeholders to advance RECOUP’s mission.”

Jim Armstrong, Chair of RECOUP, added, “Adrian is very well known and respected across business, academia, and government, and I am delighted that he has taken on the Vice Chair role. His extensive experience and strategic perspective will be invaluable as we continue to build stronger connections across the plastics value chain and enhance our impact in delivering circular plastics systems while reducing impacts on the environment. I would also like to thank Glyn Staines, who steps down as Vice Chair, for his hard work and support over the past five years.”