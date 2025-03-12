Reddiplex Group acquires Veker Extrusions & Gaskets Ltd

Reddiplex Group has announced its acquisition of Veker Extrusions & Gaskets Ltd. Based in Hall Green, Birmingham, the company has over 25 years of experience when it comes to manufacturing customised rubber extrusions, gaskets, and mouldings from a wide range of rubber compounds. Veker commands respect from users across a variety of industries.

“I am delighted to welcome Veker and their employees to the Reddiplex Group. We have long admired Veker for their leadership role in the manufacturing of engineered rubber extrusions and mouldings in the UK,” said Neil Dallamore, Managing Director of the Reddiplex Group of companies. “Veker brings several unique and complementary product and process solutions to strategic markets for our group. This will significantly enhance and expand our core business as part of our commitment to growth.”

Founded in 1969, Reddiplex has established itself as a highly capable extruder of custom extrusion profiles, now boasting a global reputation. The company specialises in rigid and flexible plastics or solid and sponge rubbers.

The rubber extrusions, gaskets, and mouldings specialist is known for creating dependable, custom-made solutions within tight timescales. Known as one of the UK’s largest rubber extruders, the company extrudes a variety of polymers, sponges, and solids.

Veker is well-established in a variety of industries