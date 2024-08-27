Reducing wear for processing aggressive materials

Key Highlights:

Magog Industries offers coatings and materials designed to further enhance longer life and greater resistance in demand processing, where increased proportions of glass-reinforced and recycled material are used.

Recent projects have increasingly turned to effective processing of bio-degradable plastics and increased wear resistance to process aggressive additives from recycled material.

The company's Thin Dense Chrome (TDC) enhances wear with low friction and is FDA-approved for food process environments whilst Ceramic Seal coatings reduce porosity and increase plating/coating life.

Working in partnership with European and UK manufacturers allows for enhanced solutions to include splines, co-rotational shafts, mixer elements and sectional barrels. Hertfordshire-based Magog Industries offers its latest range in coatings and materials, designed to further enhance longer life and greater resistance in demand processing where increased proportions of glass-reinforced and recycled material are used.

“We constantly strive to offer solutions from optimal design to reduce wear to offering a wide range of surface technologies,” explained Michael Bate, general manager. “We design everything in-house but also work closely with specialist partners to meet our customers’ specific processing and production requirements. Our three core competencies run through everything we do: process experience, manufacturing expertise and engineering excellence.”

Enhanced coatings specifications include: Thin Dense Chrome (TDC) to enhance wear with low friction and is FDA-approved for food process environments and Ceramic Seal coatings to reduce porosity and increase plating/coating life four to 10 times longer in corrosive environments.

In addition, HVOF (High Velocity Oxygen Fuel) that is thermally sprayed provides a crack-free 98% density with a hardness of 62 to 72 HRC. This scratch-resistant tungsten carbide coating has gained much interest among plastic moulders. Magog also offers screws and barrels for processing more aggressive material from hardened D2 tool-steel to high-performance alloys such as Hastelloy (nickel-molybdenum) and Incoloy (nickel-iron-chromium).

All standard screws and barrels are manufactured in high-grade tool-steel. Further enhanced specifications for barrels include Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) to reduce porosity and increase the density of the barrel surface. It can be used as an alternative to Hastelloy or Incoloy when processing, for example using PTFE or Fluoropolymer material.

Magog also specialises in the refurbishment of pre-used parts which extends the life of screws and barrels by re-honing and partial re-line of barrel bores and hard welded re-build of screw flights in the bi-metallic alloy as standard.

Recent projects have increasingly turned to effective processing of bio-degradable plastics and increased wear resistance to process aggressive additives from recycled material, as Michael added: “We’ve been focussing on looking at measures, particularly surface treatment for abrasion and potential corrosion to increase resilience and longevity specifically in ceramic and chrome seal coatings for demanding applications such as blown film extrusion.”