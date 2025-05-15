REHAU CEO Martin Hitchin is the next BPF President

At its 90th Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2025, members of the British Plastic Federation’s (BPF) council unanimously elected the Chief Executive of REHAU UK, Ireland and Scandinavia Martin Hitchin as the new president of the trade association. He follows the outgoing president, Nigel Flowers, from Sumitomo Demag, who has served for the past two years.

BPF Director General Philip Law thanked Nigel Flowers for his valuable contribution during his tenure, especially the work done on improving productivity within the UK plastics industry.

He stated, "Nigel has been a strong supporter of the BPF and a fountain of knowledge, especially in the area of productivity, where he has done an outstanding job. His advice and insights have been very helpful to us, and I am also grateful for the time he has taken to chair several of our events in fields related to his expertise."

Nigel Flowers started his plastics career at Hozelock before joining Sumitomo SHI Demag in 1985, ultimately becoming its managing director in 2006. He has been a member of the BPF's Education & Skills Committee for many years and also chairs the BPF's Productivity Committee.

Flowers stated, "I have enjoyed immensely my time as president of the BPF and I would like to take this opportunity to warmly welcome Martin Hitchin into the role. He has experience in many areas of plastic processing as well as a background working with windows, pipes, the automotive sector - and also for recyclers. His diverse background means he brings a wealth of knowledge that reflects the breadth of the BPF itself."

Martin Hitchin has worked in the manufacturing and construction sector for 35 years. He joined REHAU in 1988 and worked his way up, being appointed CEO in 2007. He is also the vice Chair of New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering (NMITE), a start-up engineering university in Hereford.

Law added, "I am extremely pleased to have Martin Hitchin as the new president of the British Plastics Federation. He has had a distinguished career and is an invaluable member of the BPF Council. I am sure that he will play a key role in ensuring the BPF continues to provide value to its members while supporting the wider industry."

Newly elected BPF President Martin Hitchin said, "I have been involved with the BPF many years and am aware of the numerous strands of work it does to support our industry. Input from the BPF Council helps to shape priorities of the organisation and ensure they reflect the various requirements of the wider industry. I am honoured to have been voted in as president and look forward to working with the BPF to deliver more successes as we face the challenges ahead."

The BPF’s AGM also provided key updates about the trade association and its activities. In 2024, it welcomed 54 new members, taking membership comfortably over 600 companies from across the entire UK plastics supply chain. The BPF’s 2024 Annual Review, outlining its activities for its many groups and committees in detail, is available to view or download online.