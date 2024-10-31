Replique expands technology portfolio

Replique returns to Formnext 2024 (Hall 12.1, Booth B117) to showcase its latest platform upgrades and applications. The company now provides access to additional manufacturing technologies, such as forging, metal casting and injection moulding. Attendees can also explore updates to Replique’s Material Hub, which includes metal materials and a direct comparison feature for seamless material selection.

× Expand Replique

Expanding the production network with traditional technologies

Replique's expansion of its production network is a strategic response to the growing demand for decentralised manufacturing solutions beyond 3D printing. The company incorporates methods like forging, casting and injection moulding into its offerings to meet clients' diverse needs. “With this expansion, we are responding to our customers’ desire to source all their manufacturing needs – from individual parts to serial production – centrally and using the most suitable technology for each application. This enables companies to quickly adapt to any customer requirements in a complex procurement environment,” says Dr. Max Siebert, CEO and Co-Founder of Replique.

Enhanced material hub for 3D Printing: Now with metals and enhanced user experience

Since its launch at Formnext 2023, Replique’s Material Hub has attracted over 400 active users. The hub offers a more intuitive experience with a new comparison feature, enabling users to easily assess materials side-by-side and quickly choose the best option for their applications. They can also qualify complex, high-strength parts with precision, browse materials based on specific application requirements and access detailed property data to make informed decisions in a short period.

Highlighting innovations for healthcare and pharma

Replique wants to focus on the healthcare sector at Formnext 2024. The company has partnered with Zermec Pharma AG to develop a fully 3D-printed containment valve. This is designed to meet the high standards of powder manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies focused on minimising contamination and enhancing production quality.

“Thanks to the co-engineering with Replique, we were able to prototype the containment valve quickly and effectively. From the start of development to the launch at Achema 2024, it took just four months. The material we used is PFAS-free, meets stringent food and pharmaceutical standards, and has sliding properties similar to PTFE. This wouldn’t have been feasible with traditional CNC manufacturing,” says Jochen Knoll, Chief Customer Officer at Zermec Pharma AG.