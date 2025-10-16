Resynergi plans to relocate its operations

Resynergi has announced its intention to move its operations from Rohnert Park, California, to a new, out-of-state location where the company can scale its technology and meet growing demands. This is a key milestone as the modular advanced plastic recycling technology innovator moves into the next phase of its growth strategy.

“The innovative spirit of California has been a critical foundation for Resynergi's journey,” said Brian Bauer, CEO of Resynergi. “Our time in Sonoma County allowed us to develop, refine and validate our technology. We are deeply grateful to Sonoma County, SOMO Village and our local partners for their support during our critical R&D phase.”

Several key factors influenced Resynergi’s decision; these were:

Regulatory environment: The new location offers a more streamlined path for permitting advanced recycling and energy technology projects.

Economic benefits: The company benefits from targeted tax and economic development incentives for clean climate technology companies.

Community: The facility is in an industrially zoned area where Resynergi's low emissions and clean operations make it a model for advanced manufacturing.

Scale: The location provides the scale and infrastructure required to keep up with the growing demand for plastics recycling.

Communities, regulators, and industry are all looking for smarter answers to plastic waste. Resynergi's modular Accelerated Microwave Pyrolysis (AMP) solution achieves this goal.

In Sonoma County, Resynergi's AMP technology received regulatory confidence from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and Rohnert Park City officials, with staff confirming readiness to permit.

“This transition is about growth and opportunity,” concluded Brian Bauer, CEO of Resynergi. “It positions Resynergi to expand responsibly while diverting plastic waste from our landfills and oceans and converting it back into its molecular building blocks for reuse with our uniquely modular, safe and compliant technology. We're committed to meeting the outsized demand for sustainable, circular plastic resin and advancing our mission to accelerate the transition to a circular economy.”