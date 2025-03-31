Rimplas introduces new Yizumi 220T injection moulding machine to boost production capabilities

Rimplas Technologies has added a new Yizumi 220T injection moulding machine to its production capabilities. The company hopes to fulfil customer demand while maintaining its commitment to providing high-quality, precision-moulded components that prioritise efficiency and reliability.

× Expand Yizumi Yizumi 220T injection moulding machine

The Yizumi 220T machine incorporates enhanced technology with tighter moulding tolerances to improve the consistency and accuracy of each part produced. This is particularly important for industries requiring dimensional stability and repeatability. Additionally, the machine provides enhancements in energy efficiency as it requires less power and operates at a lower noise level. This aligns with the company’s ongoing environmental goals.

With a more sophisticated control system, the Yizumi 220T machine provides improvements to process stability, repeatability, and efficiency levels in production cycles. Supplying the user with various time-saving features, Rimplas Technologies can further optimise production, reduce lead times, and provide cost-effective solutions for its customers.